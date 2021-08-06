Party leader requests better results in corruption fight

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA) The meeting, the first since the CPV convened its 13th National Congress earlier this year, aimed at reviewing the fight against corruption in the first half of 2021, defining key tasks for the second half and making decisions on several important issues. During the January-June period, Party Committees and Inspection Commissions at all levels imposed disciplinary measures against over 70 Party organisations and more than 8,000 Party members. The Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission proposed the imposition of disciplinary measures against one Party organisation and seven officials managed by the Party Central Committee, and many officials and leaders of state-owned enterprises who committed violations. The inspection and audit sectors discovered economic violations with a total sum of over VND54.47 trillion (US$2.37 billion ) and 1,760 hectares of land, while proposing financial settlements totalling VND23.5 trillion, and suggesting the withdrawal of over VND7 trillion and 644 hectares of land. Attention was paid to investigation, prosecution and trial of economic corruption cases involving many high-ranking officials. Relevant agencies seized, distrained assets, blocked accounts, and prevented asset transactions in economic corruption cases with a total amount of… Read full this story

