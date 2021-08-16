The event also drew the attendance of Politburo members: President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, along with incumbent and former Party, State, VFF leaders, representatives from ministries, sectors, central agencies and about 2,000 delegates from 63 provinces and cities nationwide. The conference aims to disseminate and ensure the unity and synchronicity in the implementation of the action plans of the VFF and member organisation to successfully realize the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution. Addressing the opening ceremony, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien said that VFF and its member organisations have built their own plans with detail tasks and targets to realize the Resolution. He said that the conference hopes to gather opinions from people from all walks of life to bring the Resolution into life in a practical and effective manner. Chien expressed his hope that participants will show a high sense of responsibility and contribute specific ideas in the work. Source: VNA
- İYİ Party leader Akşener to keep top party title after elections
- DUP leader attending Ulster GAA final
- AM throws hat into ring for Wales Labour Party leader role
- Marine Le Pen says withheld funds mean ‘certain death’ for far-right party
- Donald Trump to deploy National Guard to the Mexican border 'as soon as tonight'
- Criticism as Belfast Health Trust shells out £85,000 on Amsterdam conference
- Watch: Arlene Foster stands for Irish national anthem at GAA Ulster final
- US charges Russian national with being a foreign agent
- Arlene Foster: Attendance at GAA final is step toward reconciliation
- CHP, İYİ Party discuss election security amid alliance plans
Party leader attends Vietnam Fatherland Front's national conference have 282 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.