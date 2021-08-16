Party leader attends Vietnam Fatherland Front’s national conference

The event also drew the attendance of Politburo members: President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, along with incumbent and former Party, State, VFF leaders, representatives from ministries, sectors, central agencies and about 2,000 delegates from 63 provinces and cities nationwide. The conference aims to disseminate and ensure the unity and synchronicity in the implementation of the action plans of the VFF and member organisation to successfully realize the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution. Addressing the opening ceremony, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien said that VFF and its member organisations have built their own plans with detail tasks and targets to realize the Resolution. He said that the conference hopes to gather opinions from people from all walks of life to bring the Resolution into life in a practical and effective manner. Chien expressed his hope that participants will show a high sense of responsibility and contribute specific ideas in the work. Source: VNA

