Giesenfeld, who is also a communication scientist and film director, said in the article, Trong described socialism as a theory, a movement and a regime. The article affirmed that socialism and national independence are a basic and consistent way of the Vietnamese revolution and a key part of President Ho Chi Minh's Thought. According to him, Vietnam chose to go on the pathway to socialism, skipping capitalism stage in line with the Political Platform since the establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1930. He also mentioned Vietnam's renewal process that started in 1986, considering it an important milestone in Vietnam's post-war history. He added that Trong stressed that Vietnam is in the period of transition to socialism so that many jobs need to be done ahead. In a socialist-oriented market economy, every economic policy serves social development goal, the article said. The scholar said Party chief Trong's arguments gave convincing answers to important questions and offered valuable information about Vietnam's current economic situation, which once again, highlighted the importance of renewal policy with clear results that Vietnam could be proud of. He expressed his belief that the article will help Westerners understand such pride via data mentioned in… Read full this story

Party chief’s article clarifies pathway to socialism in Vietnam: German scholar have 256 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.