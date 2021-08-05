Party Central Committee officials and business leaders punished for wrongdoings this year

The 20th meeting of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption was held on Thursday under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has proposed punishment against seven centrally-managed officials and many other leaders and officials of State enterprises in the first half of this year. The information was released at the meeting of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption on Thursday under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng. Trọng, who is head of the committee, said this was the 20th meeting and the first time meeting held since the 13th tenure's Party Central Committee started its work. In addition to anti-corruption work, the steering committee will expand their supervision to cover wrongdoings in general, he said. Nguyễn Thái Học, vice chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs, said anti-corruption work at central and local levels had witnessed positive outcomes in the first six months of this year. According to the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, more than 70 Party committees, over 8,000 Party members had been punished in the first half of this year. Among violating Party members, nearly 180 received… Read full this story

