Parties in the South China Sea need to show “goodwill and cooperative spirit”: Foreign minister

China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting held virtually on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn attended the ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting held virtually on Tuesday, within the framework of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-54), to discuss COVID-19, trade and the South China Sea dispute. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said ASEAN always played an important role in China's periphery diplomacy, China had always supported ASEAN Community building efforts and ASEAN centrality and wished to elevate the strategic partnership on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the relationship this year. The official said China-ASEAN relations continued to achieve important results in the spirit of friendly neighbourliness and partnership, in the timely and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and efforts to promote commerce investment. China also announced it had supplied 119 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and would continue to bring more vaccines to ASEAN, as well as provided support to the construction of a regional vaccine production and distribution centre, in addition to provision of essential medical supplies. The two will also soon launch the implementation of the ASEAN-China health cooperation initiative, strengthening cooperation within the framework of…

