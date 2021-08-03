Part 3: Cooperation in training – Key to success in Vietnam-France defense cooperation

Over the past three decades, the Western European country has trained hundreds of Vietnamese officials in different training forms. Vietnamese trainees have effectively applied knowledge acquired during training in France to their task performance in Vietnam, and many of them have become leading officials in their sectors. Assoc. Prof., Dr., People's Doctor Major General Pham Nguyen Son, Deputy Director of Military Central Hospital 108, is one of the typical examples. Son is one of the first 30 young doctors of the Military Central Hospital 108 to study in France under the country's program on training Vietnamese military medical staff from 1995 to 2005. By working as interns at different military hospitals in Paris, Marseilles, and Metz, Vietnamese military doctors had opportunity to raise their professional competence. Now many of them have become leaders of the hospital and its departments. According to General Son, under a cooperation deal between Military Central Hospital 108 and France-based Foch Hospital, the hospital has sent 17 groups of doctors to study in France and invited French anesthesiologists to share their experience with Vietnamese medical staff. Another example is Deputy Director of Military Central Hospital 108 Senior Colonel Nguyen Hoang Ngoc who studied in France in… Read full this story

