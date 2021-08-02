Part 2: Cooperation for mutual development

Since Vietnam and France set up their defense cooperation in 1991, the two countries have actively conducted delegation exchanges at all levels in a bid to promote mutual understanding and defense relations. Particularly, The French Defense Minister paid visits to Vietnam in 2010 and 2016, in which the visit in 2010 was the first trip by a French defense minister to Vietnam since 1954. The French Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces also visited Vietnam in 1997, 2002 and 2012. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Defense Minister paid official visits to France in 1997, 2001, 2009 and 2018, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army visited the Western European country twice in 2000 and 2013. Senior leaders of the two countries also hosted various meetings on the sidelines of different multilateral forums. These above-mentioned successful visits have contributed to strengthening mutual understanding and creating a firm foundation for the development of the bilateral defense cooperation. They also proved that leaders of the two defense ministries attach much importance to strengthening bilateral defense ties. Talking about the outcomes of the bilateral defense cooperation over the past time, Deputy Head of the Department of Foreign Relations under the… Read full this story

