Being locked at home due to COVID-19, more young people are investing in the local stock market. A 58 per cent increase in new accounts in the first half of 2021 has been recorded. — Photo cafef.vn By Minh Hương HÀ NỘI — Social distancing due to COVID-19 has created more local stock investors in Việt Nam, especially among internet-savvy young people. According to data, there were 619,911 new accounts opened in the first six months of the year, an increase of 58 per cent compared to the first six months of 2020, which also registered a record number of new accounts. As a freelance photographer, Nguyễn Quang Anh, 24, in Liễu Giai Street, Hà Nội did not have a lot of work even before the social distancing orders were put in place. Anh said the boredom of having to stay at home because of the social distancing order and fewer working opportunities led him to invest in the stock market with some investment-friendly and user-friendly applications. Anh told Việt Nam News : “Being hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19 and with everything digitised, it is a good time to focus on investing. It is one of the few activities we can do when we must stay… Read full this story

Pandemic, new tech drive growth in stock market investors have 256 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.