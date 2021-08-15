Painting and writing contest for child patients launched

A painting by a contestant from Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province is part of the painting and writing contest Vì Một Việt Nam Tất Thắng (For a Victory to Việt Nam). Photo courtesy of the organisers HCM CITY — A painting and writing contest for child patients aged 4-16 nationwide has been launched in HCM City. Vì Một Việt Nam Tất Thắng (For A Victory to Việt Nam) was organised by Foreign Trade University and Hope Foundation, a non-government organisation, to give the highest chance of survival to children with cancer across Việt Nam. The contest categories include painting, poetry, short stories, essays and letters, reflecting hope for a brighter future and conveying messages of love to frontline workers and doctors fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. Contestants can send multiple entries to the contest to Foreign Trade University – 91 Chùa Láng Street, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội, or via email [email protected] by September 10. The organisers have invited singer and music producer Hà Anh Tuấn to be the contest's ambassador. Tuấn, who has made great contributions to the COVID-19 fight, said: "While all people across Việt Nam have faced great challenges these days, paintings and literary works by children who are brave in their fight against cancer and incurable diseases will represent our gratitude to… Read full this story

