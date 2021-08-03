186 new deaths reported, HCM City's caseload tops 100,000 COVID-19 cases top 150,000, no new deaths Hội An, Đà Nẵng begin strict social distancing orders HCM City hospitals manage to keep COVID deaths low Thousands return to central region by motorbike due to halt to public buses An official at the An Giang General Hospital examines a Savina 300 Classic ventilator donated by the An Giang Import-Export company to treat COVID-19 patients. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Two working groups were established by the Ministry of Health Monday to facilitate COVID-19 treatment nationwide. One will be responsible for coordinating medical oxygen distribution and the other for ventilator use among COVID-19 patients. The oxygen coordination group will be led by Deputy Health Minister Trần Văn Thuấn. He will be supported by Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, deputy director of the health ministry's Department of Medical Equipment and Works, and Hà Anh Đức, chief officer of the ministry's office. The 13 other group members are leaders of departments and hospitals under the ministry, the HCM City's Department of Health, and other health-related units. They will be responsible for keeping track of the use of medical oxygen at hospitals and health centres nationwide, facilitating oxygen production… Read full this story

Oxygen, ventilator coordination groups formed to facilitate COVID-19 treatment have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.