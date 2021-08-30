Overseas Vietnamese youths and students join Vietnam Summer Camp

The event, drawing the participation of more than 200 Vietnamese youths and students from over 20 countries and territories, aims to review the 16-year journey of the Vietnam Summer Camp, offer a chance for attendants to share their feelings and aspiration, and increase solidarity between Vietnamese youth at home and those abroad. Speaking at the seminar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu, Head of the State Committee for OV Affairs, said that initiated in 2004, the Vietnam Summer Camp has attracted nearly 2,000 young Vietnamese expats worldwide. It also motivates the OV youths to return to the homeland and contribute to the country's development. During the event, Vietnamese speakers at home and abroad shared their opinions about the two main contents, namely "Impressions about the homeland" and "Joining hands for the country's development." Especially, amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam, OV youths expressed their willingness to support the homeland in the fight against the pandemic. At the first discussion session called "Impressions about the homeland," former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Phu Binh talked about the idea of the Vietnam Summer Camp's establishment to take OV youths and student at home. At the… Read full this story

