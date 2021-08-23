Overseas Vietnamese – inseparable part of the country

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son made the statement in a recent interview with reporter from the People’s Army Newspaper, following the Politburo’s recent release of Conclusion No.120-KL/TW on Overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs in the new situation. According to Minister Bui Thanh Son, under the sound direction and suitable guidelines and policies of the Party and State, the overseas Vietnamese community, with about 5.3 million people in over 130 countries and territories, has an increasingly stable life, always looks towards their homeland, and makes significant contributions to the cause of national construction and defense. The 13th Party Congress set out the task of “comprehensively and strongly implementing the work of overseas Vietnamese,” assisting them in consolidating their legal status, developing and integrating into local society, and at the same time, actively contributing to the realization of the country’s development vision and goals. As a result, the Politburo has just issued Conclusion No.120-KL/TW on OV affairs in the new situation, based on the results of the five years of implementing the Politburo’s Directive No.45-CT/TW dated May 19, 2015 on continuing to step up the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No.36-NQ/TW dated March 26, 2004 on OV affairs. Minister Bui Thanh Son noted… Read full this story

