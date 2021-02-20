Over VND24 trillion proposed for expressway linking HCMC, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc The Saigon Times Vehicles on a section of the National Highway 14, which connects Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc provinces. The first phase of the HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway project will need over VND24 trillion – PHOTO: PLO HCMC – The 68.7-kilometer HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway project passing through HCMC and Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc provinces will need an estimated investment of nearly VND24.3 trillion in the first phase, according to the prefeasibility report for the project. A representative of the Ministry of Transport said on August 3 that the prefeasibility report had been completed, news site VnExpress reported. Accordingly, the expressway will have two sections: one stretching from the Go Dua Intersection to the An Phu Intersection in HCMC and the other from the An Phu Intersection to an intersection with National Highway 14 in Chon Thanh District, Binh Phuoc Province. In the first phase, the 8.6-kilometer section was designed to have 10 lanes. The remaining section will have four lanes. Of the required investment for the first phase, more than VND12.1 trillion will be sourced from the State budget and the remaining mobilized… Read full this story

