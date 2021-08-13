Over 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Việt Nam: VNVC

Large fishing ships resume operations at La Gi Port Việt Nam reports 9,180 new cases of COVID-19, 275 deaths on Friday Overseas-Vietnamese experts recommend solutions to ending COVID outbreak President inspects COVID-19 prevention work in Hà Nội HCM City set to extend social distancing measures again: officials AstraZeneca vaccine in Việt Nam Vaccine Company’s cold storage. — Photo from VNVC HÀ NỘI — 1,113,400 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on Friday morning, according to the Việt Nam Vaccine Company (VNVC). This is the eighth shipment from the VNVC's order of 30 million doses with AstraZeneca, the entirety of which would be handed over to the health ministry at a not-for-profit price. VNVC earlier stated that starting from July, each week, AstraZeneca would ship about 1 million doses of vaccine to Việt Nam, and the commitment has been largely kept. To date, 5.5 million doses, or nearly 20 per cent of the deal, have been delivered, nearly six months after the first batch reached Việt Nam in late February. VNVC said it was also in talks with other vaccine manufacturers for potential deals. With the latest batch, Việt Nam currently has… Read full this story

