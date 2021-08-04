Online filmmaking programmes launched

Young people and students around the country took part in VitaminC+Creative, a new online filming programe launched by Xinê House in HCM City last week. The event offers 12 workshops on movies and filming from Vietnamese directors and producers. (Photo from the organiser Xinê House) HCM CITY— Young people and students from art schools around the country participated recently in online filmmaking courses and workshops launched by private organisations in HCM City. The programmes, Hội Nghị Các Nhà Sản Xuất (Meeting of Film Producers) and "Master Class" , were organised by BHD, one of the city's leading private film studios and distributors, in co-operation with its foreign partners. Both programmes target young people who study and are involved in movies. The event Hội Nghị Các Nhà Sản Xuất attracted talented actors, directors and producers from Asian countries such as Korea and China. Highlighted artists include directors Lee Jeong-Hyo, Ruel Bayani of the Philippines, and actress and host Lina Ng of Singapore. Through online meetings, the artists shared information, skills and their experiences in different fields of filming, including casting, shooting, and pre-and post-production. The programme "Master Class" offered online training courses by talented artists from Australia, Korea and the US. The animation training course attracted Oscar nominated-scriptwriter Ronniel del Carmen, co-director of Hollywood blockbuster Inside Out , a 2015 American computer-animated film… Read full this story

