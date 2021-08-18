General Võ Nguyên Giáp (second from right) and other members of the Việt Nam Central Military Commission. — VNA/VNS File Photo HÀ NỘI — An online exhibition featuring the life and works of late General Võ Nguyên Giáp will open this weekend in Hà Nội to mark his 110th birthday (August 25). The virtual event is held by the Thăng Long-Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre to honour the legendary general's great contributions to the national liberation cause. Some 200 documents and photos about the General’s life and service in Việt Nam People’s Army will be displayed at the exhibition in three major themes of Từ Nhân Dân Mà Ra (Originated from People), Người Anh Cả của Quân Đội Nhân Dân Việt Nam (The Eldest Brother of the Việt Nam People’s Army) and Di Sản Của Đại tướng Võ Nguyên Giáp (The Legacy of General Võ Nguyên Giáp). In particular, a secret dispatch handwritten by General Giáp on April 7, 1975, urging military units to exert every effort to liberate the south of Việt Nam will be showcased at the exhibition. Visitors will also have a chance to look back at the heroic revolutionary traditions of the Việt Nam People’s Army associated with General Giáp, a loyal revolutionary soldier, an… Read full this story

Online exhibition features life and career of General Võ Nguyên Giáp have 345 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.