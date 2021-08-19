Online contest features cải lương talents

Songs and plays in praise of the country were featured in the recent semi-final round for Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell), the national traditional music contest for cải lương artists launched by HCM City Television. Photo courtesy of the organiser HCM CITY Twenty-eight contestants participating in the national traditional music contest, Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) 2021, have performed online in the semi-final round in HCM City recently. Each candidate performed two vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes) songs and one extract from a cải lương (reformed opera) play in the studio before a jury composed of celebrated artists Phượng Loan, Lê Tứ and Hữu Quốc. Works in praise of the country and patriotism were encouraged by the organiser. Their performances will air every Sunday, starting on August 22, on Hồ Chí Minh City Television's HTV9 channel to millions of viewers around the country. The national traditional music contest Golden Bell by Hồ Chí Minh City Television is being aired online for the first time as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in the city and southern provinces. Photo courtesy of the organiser "We organised our contest online for the first time as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase," Meritorious Artist Loan, a member of the jury, said. "The organiser, Hồ Chí Minh City Television, invited a group of cải lương stars such as People's Artist Bạch… Read full this story

