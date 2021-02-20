Off-season fruits prove lucrative for Mekong Delta farmers

Dragon fruits being grown to organic standards in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Long An. – VNA/VNS Photo Bùi Giang HCM CITY – Farmers in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta are increasingly growing fruits out of season and more efficiently. In 2013 the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development had unveiled plans for growing five key fruits – dragon fruit, mango, rambutan, durian, and longan – during their off-season in the delta's 12 provinces and Cần Thơ City and the south – central province of Bình Thuận, the country's largest dragon fruit grower. This is meant to help avoid oversupply during the regular season, thus ensuring prices never fall too low. Lê Thanh Tùng, deputy head of the ministry's plant cultivation department, said the delta and Bình Thuận grow the five fruits off-season on up to 73,800ha of their 132,200ha under them. Of the 73,800ha, dragon fruit accounts for 45,100ha, durian for 6,300ha, mango for 11,200ha, rambutan for 3,100ha, and longan for 8,100ha. This accounts for about 51 per cent of their total output. The off-season fruits have 1.5 – 2 times higher economic efficiency than seasonal ones, according to the ministry. In recent years more and more farmers are adopting… Read full this story

