Ninh Thuận to further embrace ‘one commune – one product’ programme

Green grapes grown by the Thái Thuận – Ninh Thuận Manufacture and Trading Agricultural Company Limited in Ninh Sơn District, are recognised as a four-star 'one commune – one product' (OCOP) product of Ninh Thuận Province. – VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thành NINH THUẬN – The south-central province of Ninh Thuận is taking measures to increase the number of its products made under the country's 'one commune – one product' programme. OCOP includes commercial products and services like food, beverages, handicrafts, and rural tourism services, which are rated up to a highest of five stars. Lê Huyền, deputy chairman of the province People's Committee, said to develop OCOP products, Ninh Thuận was enabling co-operatives and production establishments to participate in the programme. It was providing them with machinery and facilities, helping develop production linkages between stakeholders and raw material growing areas, training human resources, and carrying out trade promotion activities for OCOP products, he said. It would promote the sales of these products through modern distribution channels like supermarkets and e-commerce platforms, he said. Producers would get help in using advanced technologies to improve quality and value, with competent agencies overseeing quality from production to sales, he said. The province has… Read full this story

