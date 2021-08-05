Nine global agritech entrepreneurs supported to scale solutions in Viet Nam

Illustrative image. — VNA/VNS Photo An Australia-funded project has chosen nine leading agritech scale-ups from overseas to enter the Vietnamese market with an aim of solving the country's most pressing agrifood challenges, according to the Australian Embassy in Ha Noi. Funded by the Australian Government through its Aust4Innovation, GRAFT Challenge Vietnam is designed to give promising innovators from around the world necessary support to scale into Viet Nam with effective solutions for agrifood challenges. Applicants competing in the challenge came from 16 countries, including the US, Israel, Australia, India, and Thailand. Proposed solutions included integrated IoT solutions to improve water quality in local aquaculture systems; microbial solutions for environmentally-friendly crop health management; and microclimate monitoring and control systems for safer and more energy-efficient piggeries. "Agrifood is a priority sector for Australia's development efforts in Viet Nam, and we believe these companies have the potential to kickstart a wave of agricultural innovation in the country," said Tom Wood, Programme Director of Aus4Innovation after the finalist announcement. Prior to the challenge, the GRAFT team had convened industry working groups of Vietnamese agribusiness corporates to identify the unique challenges that face Viet Nam's crops and plantations, aquaculture, and livestock industries. Many of these… Read full this story

