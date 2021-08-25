Nha Trang teachers in fight against pandemic

Phạm Vũ Thanh An (right), a teacher of Võ Văn Ký Secondary School transports food to residents living at an area isolated by COVID. VNA/VNS Photo KHÁNH HÒA — Teachers in Nha Trang City, the central coastal province of Khánh Hòa, have coordinated with local authorities and social organisations to carry out supportive activities to help residents overcome difficulties during the pandemic. Phạm Vũ Thanh An, a teacher of Võ Văn Ký Secondary School, is transporting boxes of necessities on his second-hand motorbike to people in difficult circumstances. With his old motorbike, he goes into small alleys to directly deliver goods to each family. An said he and other teachers had the desire to contribute a little bit of their effort to pandemic control work. “There are sick people or single mothers feeding infants in need of food or milk, and they call on our support through social networks or by phone, and whether it’s 12 at noon or night, I still bring food to their homes,” An said. "I consider working on the street a mission to help people, so the first thing is to ensure my health in the pandemic period. That way I can help people who are in difficulty.” Having just received a bag of essential food from… Read full this story

