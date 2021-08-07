New strategy: Vietnam allows many F0s to home quarantine

The Ministry of Health has allowed Covid-19 patients who show no symptoms and with low viral load to be quarantined at home. If they are hospitalized, they can go home after seven days if they meet certain conditions, according to the latest dispatch issued by the Ministry of Health. From August 7, people will be instructed to take samples for the SARS-CoV-2 test at home. The Ministry of Health has required all localities to perform rapid covid testing and screening on a large scale, firstly in blocked areas, areas of very high risk, of people at a high risk of infection, and those with cough and fever. This action will help detect and remove Covid-19 patients out of the community as quickly as possible. The dispatch includes new content: 1/ People and workers at production and business establishments and industrial zones and clusters will be guided to take samples for testing at home. 2/ Asymptomatic Covid-19 cases who are being treated at medical facilities will be discharged on the 7th day if the RT-PCR test is negative or has a low viral load (CT value ≥ 30). These patients will be monitored at home. 3/The patients who were detected in… Read full this story

