New general education programme needs further assessment

Students had to learn at home due to the COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI ­– After one year implementing a new general education curriculum, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) assessed that students were bolder and more confident, and first graders in particular were more fluent in reading and writing after the first semester. However, many teachers and parents disagreed with the ministry's evaluation, saying it was too optimistic. They asked the MoET to have a proper assessment to deploy appropriate educational activities, especially as first graders have to study online from the beginning of the new school year. Over-optimistic assessment Nguyễn Hồng Minh, a primary teacher, said that the MoET evaluation of "proficiency in writing and reading right in the first semester" was too optimistic. Minh said the new general education curriculum had many positive points and accelerated the speed of Vietnamese learning, but most students achieved such results thanks to their parents. "Parents had to teach or sent their children to classes to learn reading and writing before entering the first grade," Minh said. "And during the school year, the children had to be closely tutored at home. So the children's achievements were not really due to the…

