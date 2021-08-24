New Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee elected

Mai, born in 1973 in the southern province of Ben Tre, holds a master degree on economic management, bachelor degrees on English and economics, and a certificate of high-level political theory. On June 1, 2021, the Politburo assigned him to hold the position of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Permanent Vice Secretary for the 2020-2025 tenure. Also at the August 24 meeting, the 10th municipal People's Council relieved Nguyen Thanh Phong from the position of Chairman of the municipal People's Committee. Earlier, the Politburo appointed Phong as Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission. Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said the move is part of the personnel work plan already adopted by the 13th National Party Congress. Nen affirmed that the municipal Party Committee, authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City always appreciate efforts and contributions by Phong over the past years, especially during over 80 days and nights of fighting the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with the city. Source: VNA

