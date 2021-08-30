Naval troops to ease COVID-19 impact

The event was attended by its Commanding Officer Naval Senior Captain Doan Bao Anh, and Deputy Political Commissar Naval Senior Captain Nguyen Huu Minh. In response to the Naval Command's direction, Naval Region 3 has mobilized 60 officers and soldiers to take drastic measures for the COVID-19 combat in Lien Chieu district. Addressing the event, the commanding officer hailed the troops for their high sense of responsibility, while urging them to strictly embrace and observe pandemic prevention and control regulations. Meanwhile, the reinforcement should also closely work together in performing their assigned tasks, ensuring absolute safety. At the duty hand-over ceremony, 60 troops signed an agreement to well perform their COVID-19 prevention and control missions. Source: Baohaiquanvietnam Translated by Minh Anh
