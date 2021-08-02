The Ministry of Public Security plans to put into operation the national database systems on population and production, and citizen identification issuance and management on February 26. Along with the production system and citizen identification issuance and management system, the national database system on population will open on February 26. (Photo: Chinhphu.vn) The event is expected to be held in the form of online conference between the Ministry of Public Security and the public security agencies of 63 provinces and cities throughout the country. During the opening ceremony, there will be an experience of the features and effects of the national database system on population and electronic chip-mounted citizen identification cards. The “National Population Database” and “Citizen Identity Card Production, Issuance and Management” are two important projects implemented by the Ministry of Public Security, which have recently been accelerated. The Ministry of Public Security has reviewed, built, and amended relevant legal documents in service of building a national database on population. The Ministry has also basically completed the collection of population information nationwide with 17 information lines in accordance with the Law on Citizenship. As of the end of January 2021, the Ministry of Public Security had collected more than… Read full this story

National database system on population to be launched on February 26 have 283 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.