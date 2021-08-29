Nano Covax producer asked to provide more data

12,796 new cases of COVID-19 and 344 deaths reported on Sunday PM asks local authorities to have clear goals to fight COVID-19 More than 16,000 experts, medical workers assigned to southern provinces More than 12,000 new cases, 352 deaths License for emergency use of home-grown vaccine to be considered A volunteer receives a Nano Covax vaccine as part of human trials on August 27. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Nanogen Biopharmaceuticals and the research team behind Việt Nam's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax, have been asked to provide more data before an emergency use licence can be granted. The request was made by the Advisory Council for the Registration of Circulation of Drugs and Medicinal Ingredients after a meeting held late Sunday evening. The council said in a press released they and relevant units had carefully considered the application, adding that the dossier had been appraised by the Legal Subcommittee under the National Institute for Control of Vaccines and Biologicals twice; by the Quality Subcommittee four times, and by the Pharmacology and Clinical Subcommittee three times. The Advisory Council acknowledged the results obtained for the application for a certificate of circulation of the Nano Covax vaccine which had been appraised by the expert subcommittees, and accepted by the Ethics Council. At the same time, the Advisory… Read full this story

