NA Chairman signs Resolution on poverty reduction for 2021-2025 period

The Resolution targets that the rate of poor households under multidimensional poverty standards will be reduced by 1-1.5 percent annually while the rate of poor ethnic households will decrease by over 3 percent per year. Up to 30 percent of poor districts and 30 percent of especially disadvantaged communes in coastal and island areas will escape poverty. The program, which is carried out between 2021 and 2025, will cover the entire country. Funding for the program is at least VND 75 trillion (USD 3.26 billion). Up to VND 48 trillion of which will be from the central budget, over VND 12.69 trillion from local budget and the remaining from other sources. According to the resolution, a steering committee will be set up to take charge of the national target programs on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021-2025 period, new rural development for the 2021-2025 period, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for the 2021-2030 period at both central and local level. Each year, the Government must report the outcomes of such programs to the legislature's late-year meeting. It was assigned to review the 2021-2025 programs in 2025 and submit the 2026-2030 programs to the legislature for consideration…. Read full this story

