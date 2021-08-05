Museums go digital to survive pandemic

by Công Thành Tourists enjoy an audio guide for exploring the Đà Nẵng Chăm Sculpture Museum before coronavirus hit the city. Digitalisation and virtual exhibitions are seen as a safe solution for museums to survive the pandemic. Photo courtesy of Lý Hòa Bình Museums in the central city of Đà Nẵng have been able to ride out several waves of the coronavirus through online exhibitions and exchanging up-to-date information with visitors through smartphones and social networks Database digitalisation, 3D experiences, audio guides and virtual visits have been introduced to offer non-contact services at three popular museums in the city: the Đà Nẵng Museum, the Đà Nẵng Chăm Sculpture Museum and the Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum. Despite four social distancing orders, the museums have managed to maintain an active working status despite the coastal tourist hub being hit by the virus. Regular exhibitions, which were scheduled before the pandemic outbreak, have opened online or had virtual versions for people to find updated information and see showpieces. A stone statue at the Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum. Video clips and 3D guides were posted on social networks for connection during social distancing. VNS Photo Công Thành "We had plans for events amid the pandemic outbreak. Information… Read full this story
