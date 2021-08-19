Mũi Trèo Beach: the pearl of Quảng Trị

Mũi Trèo seen from above. — Photo gody.vn By Giang Thanh If Vĩnh Linh attracts tourists due to its heroic historical landmarks, Mũi Trèo Beach is the place to soothe the sadness hidden in this land (Quảng Trị Province) with its scenic landscapes. Mũi Trèo is located in Quảng Trị’s Vĩnh Linh District, 40km north of Đông Hà City centre, and is known for its peaceful and beautiful sea. Quảng Trị might not be the first pick on the Việt Nam tourist map, but we love this heroic land, and took our backpacks to explore it before the coronavirus pandemic had broken out in the country. To get to the beach, we traipsed through a primeval forest. On both sides of the road, there are many bomb craters still left as scars from the war, though most were covered with crop fields. Mũi Trèo juts out from Vĩnh Kim and is covered by the dense Rú Bàu forest. As you walk across it, it grows on you gradually, impressive, as a vast expanse of space appears, the complete opposite of the lonely forest left behind. Discovering the pristine Mũi Trèo. — Photo luhanhvietnam.com.vn In front of our eyes, we saw a rocky cape… Read full this story

