An elderly woman with underlying health conditions get vaccinated in HCM City’s District 3. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health on Tuesday allocated 659,500 doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine that were bought from AstraZeneca by VNVC, to HCM City. The allocated vaccines are part of more than 1 million doses delivered to Việt Nam. Another 414,880 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, donated by the UK Government, were given to Hà Nội. The same day, the ministry adjusted an earlier decision on allocating COVID-19 vaccines for the 16th time, giving HCM City 319,000 more doses and Hà Nội an additional 284,000 doses. With the latest provision, HCM City has so far received the most COVID-19 vaccines among localities in the country with 4,075,270 doses, including those allocated to centrally-run institutes, hospitals and agencies based in the city. There are an estimated 7 million people aged 18 and above in HCM City. The city has administered around 2 million doses so far. Therefore, in order to vaccinate 70 per cent of its population to achieve herd immunity, the city needs about 5.5 million more doses. Meanwhile, Hà Nội has been preparing personnel and infrastructure systems to be ready for… Read full this story

More vaccines allocated to HCM City and Hà Nội, as doses administered cross 7mln have 269 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.