More than 9,600 new cases and 331 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday

Poland to offer Việt Nam more than 3.5 million doses of vaccine PM to provide financial support for COVIVAC vaccine trials HCM City launches advisory panel on COVID-19 medical response Government asks to quickly control pandemic and ensure economic recovery HCM City finds more COVID cases in community instead of locked down or quarantined areas A medical worker takes a sample from a woman who lives in a high-risk area in Hà Nội. The capital city reported 61 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 9,605 new COVID-19 cases were detected Tuesday and a further 331 fatalities recorded. The amount of people to have been infected with coronavirus now stands at 293,301. Tuesday's figures show an increase in the number of community cases compared to Monday, an extra 951 in total. HCM City and the southern province of Bình Dương continue to report the most cases with 3,559 and 3,332 respectively. Other new infections were found in Long An (581), Tiền Giang (411), Đồng Nai (298), Cần Thơ (172), Đồng Tháp (170), Khánh Hòa (139), Đà Nẵng (124), Tây Ninh (88), Trà Vinh (79), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (79), Vĩnh Long (76), Phú Yên (71), Hà Nội (61), Bình Thuận (55),… Read full this story

