More than 16,000 experts, medical workers assigned to southern provinces

More than 12,000 new cases, 352 deaths License for emergency use of home-grown vaccine to be considered MoH issues drug list for treating COVID patients at home Việt Nam looks for vaccine sources for students above 12 WHO presents medical supplies to support Việt Nam's COVID-19 fight A medical worker takes a sample for COVID-19 testing from a resident in Khâm Thiên Ward, Đống Đa District in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh HÀ NỘI — More than 16,000 experts and medical workers together with tonnes of modern health equipment have been assigned to HCM City and southern provinces to serve COVID-19 prevention and control. The information was released by Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long during an online conference on Sunday morning. The conference was chaired by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính – head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and involved 20 provinces and cities across the country. Minister Long told participants that the pandemic is still at a complicated and critical stage, pointing out how HCM City and Bình Dương continued to see high numbers of new infections, with about 50 per cent of the new cases discovered in the community. However, he did say the… Read full this story

