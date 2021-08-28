More than 12,000 new cases, 352 deaths

License for emergency use of home-grown vaccine to be considered MoH issues drug list for treating COVID patients at home Việt Nam looks for vaccine sources for students above 12 WHO presents medical supplies to support Việt Nam's COVID-19 fight Mobile oxygen-production stations provide oxygen cylinders to hospitals in need in HCM City A market in Đống Đa District, Hà Nội was locked down after a seller tested positive for COVID-19. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — More than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases were detected Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 422,469. There were also another 352 reported deaths in connection to coronavirus. In total, 12,103 infections were discovered, with 5,481 in Hồ Chí Minh City and 4,049 in Bình Dương. The rest of the new infections were found in Đồng Nai (797), Long An (451), Tiền Giang (241), Đồng Tháp (143), Đà Nẵng (109), Khánh Hòa (92), Quảng Bình (90), Kiên Giang (77), Nghệ An (70), Hà Nội (61), Đắk Lắk (60), Bình Thuận (49), Cần Thơ (37), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (35), Bến Tre (25), Thừa Thiên Huế (24), Thanh Hóa (22), An Giang (20), Phú Yên (16), Sóc Trăng (16), Quảng Ngãi (15), Bạc Liêu (13), Quảng Nam (13), Trà Vinh… Read full this story
