More than 12,000 new cases, 352 deaths

More than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases were detected Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 422,469. There were also another 352 reported deaths in connection to coronavirus. In total, 12,103 infections were discovered, with 5,481 in Hồ Chí Minh City and 4,049 in Bình Dương. The rest of the new infections were found in Đồng Nai (797), Long An (451), Tiền Giang (241), Đồng Tháp (143), Đà Nẵng (109), Khánh Hòa (92), Quảng Bình (90), Kiên Giang (77), Nghệ An (70), Hà Nội (61), Đắk Lắk (60), Bình Thuận (49), Cần Thơ (37), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (35), Bến Tre (25), Thừa Thiên Huế (24), Thanh Hóa (22), An Giang (20), Phú Yên (16), Sóc Trăng (16), Quảng Ngãi (15), Bạc Liêu (13), Quảng Nam (13), Trà Vinh

