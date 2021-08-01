More support for Olympic archers moving forward

Archers Nguyễn Hoàng Phi Vũ and Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt (right) train in Tokyo for their Olympic competitions. — Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Olympics Team HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese archers have not made a mark on the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo but the young athletes are amongst the nation’s brightest stars and will be supported in their future endeavours. Nguyễn Hoàng Phi Vũ and Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt competed in the men’s and women’s individual events but they were ousted from the first round. According to coach Ngô Hải Nam however, their presence at the world’s largest sporting event should push Việt Nam to look toward long-term strategies for their development. Nguyệt nearly made a bang when she faced Ren Hayakawa of Japan in the first match. The Vietnamese took the lead after the first two sets before Ren came back and drew, forcing the game into a shoot-off. In a decisive shoot, 20-year-old Nguyệt who was enjoying her first-ever Olympics, scored 7 points, one less than the Japanese London Olympics bronze medalist. Nguyệt, subsequently, was eliminated. Meanwhile, Vũ, 21, could not beat Tang Chih-chun of Chinese Taipei who had already won a silver in the men’s team event in… Read full this story

