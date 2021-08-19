More military medical staff sent to southern localities for COVID-19 fight

The meeting was chaired by Lieutenant General Tran Duy Giang, Director of the General Department of Logistics, and attended by representatives of Military Regions 1 and 2 and Military Hospitals 110, 91 and 109. This time, the General Department of Logistics sent a mission of 80 doctors and nurses from Military Hospitals 110, 91 and 109 to back field hospitals for infectious diseases of the Ministry of National Defense (MND) in treating COVID-19 patients. The mission was headed by Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien, Director of the Department of Military Medicine. Earlier, in response to the Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's call for concerted efforts in COVID-19 combat and the Prime Minister's instruction on helping southern localities combat COVID-19, the MND has instructed the General Department of Logistics, Military Regions 7 and 9 to establish seven field hospitals for receiving and treating COVID-19 patients in southern provinces and cities. Since the COVID-19 situation in the region is still complicated, the MND requested relevant units and agencies to send personnel and equipment to help raise the field hospitals' COVID-19 treatment capacity. Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General Tran Duy Giang praised 80 military doctors and nurses for their responsibility for… Read full this story
