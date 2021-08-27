MoIT tightens im-export activities of strategic products

Tightening imports of goods that Vietnam has abundant supplies is the right move, especially when the pandemic is wreaking havoc on the economy. The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)'s recent decision to tighten import-export activities of strategic products is seen as a much-needed "vaccine dose" to help domestic production overcoming current Covid-19 impacts. Production at Ca Mau Fertilizer Plant. Photo: Quang Minh Under directive No.10/CT-BCT on August 23, the ministry noted that closer supervision is necessary for key products having significant impacts on the economy, including petroleum products, coal, steel, sugar, or fertilizers. In recent days, imports of petroleum products, coal, or rice have been surging despite the high local output of such items, fully able to meet domestic demand. On the contrary, there are products with high local consumption demand such as steel or fertilizer but are currently being prioritized for exports, in turn affecting the supply-demand balance and subsequently market prices. The MoIT requested local producers and business associations to prioritize the domestic market before turning to exports. In this regard, Acting General Secretary of the Vietnam Sugar and Sugarcane Association (VSSA) Nguyen Van Loc said the Covid-19 pandemic caused a plunge in consumption demand for sugar,… Read full this story

