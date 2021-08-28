MoH issues drug list for treating COVID patients at home

Việt Nam looks for vaccine sources for students above 12 WHO presents medical supplies to support Việt Nam's COVID-19 fight Mobile oxygen-production stations provide oxygen cylinders to hospitals in need in HCM City HCM City vaccinates children, uses anti-viral drug molnupiravir to treat home-based COVID-19 patients Caseload tops 410,000, additional 386 deaths reported Friday Health Minister Nguyễn Thanh Long checks medicine packages for COVID outpatients. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Health. HÀ NỘI – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a list of drugs that can be used for treatment for COVID-19 patients at home. There are seven types of drugs as follows: – Antipyretics and analgesics: Paracetamol for children in powder or suspension forms with contents of 80mg, 100mg, 150mg or 250mg; and tablets of 250mg and 500mg for adults. – Electrolyte balance: Oresol, rehydration products and other electrolytes. – Health and immune supportive products: Multivitamins with one of the ingredients of B1, B6 and B12; vitamin C (may include zinc) and vitamin D. – Oropharyngeal antiseptics: Sodium chloride (0.9% solution or saline tablets), and other oropharyngeal antiseptics. – Antiviral drugs used according to clinical research protocol approved by the Ministry of Health or as per leaflets of drugs granted licences by Việt… Read full this story
