Treating a critically ill COVID-19 patient in HCM City. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Health Director of the Ministry of Health's Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Lương Ngọc Khuê spoke to the press about the ministry's recently issued master plan to improve emergency and critical care capacity of hospitals nationwide amid the complex developments of COVID-19. What is the capacity of emergency and critical care in hospitals at present? According to a survey in 2021, there are more than 16,000 beds for intensive care nationwide. However, the number of beds and capacity for intensive care medicine still fail to meet increasing treatment demand of COVID-19 patients. Many localities are facing a shortage of equipment to treat seriously ill patients. Even though a majority of hospitals have intensive care units (ICUs), they lack central oxygen systems and compressed air systems to operate ventilators. In addition, the shortage of cameras and a central tracking systems have made it difficult for medical workers to keep a close watch on critically ill COVID-19 patients. In practice, ICUs in many hospitals have not yet implemented advanced critical care techniques such as invasive, non-invasive mechanical ventilation, cardiopulmonary bypass (ECMO), and dialysis. At present, only a few hospitals have mastered artificial cardiopulmonary techniques due… Read full this story

Ministry works to improve intensive care capacity of hospitals have 324 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.