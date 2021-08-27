Millions of employees benefit from policy of reducing insurance premiums

Dương Văn Hào, head of Management Board for collection of health insurance cards and social insurance books, Việt Nam Social Insurance. — Photo baohiemxahoi.gov.vn Dương Văn Hào, head of the Management Board for collection of health insurance cards and social insurance books, Việt Nam Social Insurance, talked to VnEconomy about some issues related to reducing insurance premiums to help employees and businesses overcome difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. How has Việt Nam Social Security been implementing support policies to reduce payments to the occupational accident and disease fund under the direction of the Government? The insurance sector has issued specific guidance documents to help the agency’s units quickly implement policies to support both employees and employers. The social insurance agency also directed branches in provinces and cities to proactively contact businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to guide them to file a reduction in insurance premiums. More than a week after Decision No 23 dated July 7, 2021, over 11.2 million employees, working at 375,000 businesses in the country, have received a reduction in their insurance premiums for occupational accidents and diseases, worth about VNĐ4.3 trillion (US$187.6 million). The reduction is applied between July 2021 and June 2022. HCM City takes the… Read full this story

