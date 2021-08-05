The Southern Power Corporation will slash VND1,170 billion of power charges for customers affected by the Covid-19 epidemic in 21 southern provinces in 2021. This policy will be implemented in two phases, from June to the end of 2021. Specifically, in the first phase, 5,347 clients will enjoy a total reduction of VND 337.11 billion of power prices and power bills. The group of clients eligible for electricity price and electricity bill reduction this time include: 4,052 tourist accommodation establishments; 628 quarantine sites; 592 medical facilities and 75 electricity retailing units. In phase 4, about 7.2 million household customers will benefit from the program, with a total value VND833.74 billion, including over 4.82 million customers who use up to 200 kWh/month; over 2.38 million customers who use over 200 kWh/month; and 7,102 customers who purchase power at wholesale price. The time of aid is for the August and September electricity bill of 2021. Previously, the corporation reduced electricity prices and electricity bills for the first time for customers in 21 southern provinces and cities (except HCM City) for the three months of May, June and July 2020 with a total value of over 3,500 billion VND. In the second time,… Read full this story

Millions of customers in 21 southern provinces and cities benefit from power bill discounts have 287 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.