Military Vietnamese artists bring lithophone’s sound to Army Games

As Prof., Dr. Tran Van Khe, a Vietnamese musicologist, once said, "The sound of lithophone can express people's feelings," the musical notes from these instruments performed by military Vietnamese artists Nguyen Xuan Bac and Ha Cong Cuong at the event helped listeners feel about the sentiment of ethnic minority people in Vietnam's Central Highlands. They also brought audiences on an imaginative journey through superb mountains and cultural festivals of people in the region. Lithophone is considered one of the surprises of the "Army of Culture" Contingent of the Vietnam People's Army at the Army Games 2021, as it was played at the event for the first time. Before heading to Russia for the competition, People's Artist Colonel Nguyen Xuan Bac from the Military University of Culture and Arts shared that he is interested in instruments of ethnic minority people in the Central Highlands and has spent more than 30 years studying them. He added that he was proud to be the first person to bring lithophone's sound to the international event. "This is an excellent opportunity for me to introduce this unique instrument to international friends," Bac said. Taking about his preparation for the performance, Colonel Bac said that he…

