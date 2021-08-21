* A mission of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, led by its Commander Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, in collaboration with local authorities, organizations and armed forces, presented gifts to local people in District 12 who are facing difficulties due to the pandemic. During the event, General Nam inquired after locals and encouraged them to strictly observe pandemic prevention and control regulations to contribute to the whole community's efforts in containing SARS-CoV-2. On the same day, another mission of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command, headed by its Political Commissar Major General Phan Van Xung, and Saigon Water Corporation presented necessities to 1,000 people in Cu Chi district. Military Command of district 10 and benefactors also conducted similar activity on the day. Particularly, the unit offered 750 gifts to students at the dormitory of Ho Chi Minh City-based University of Science and Technology. Practical gifts, including rice, instant noodle, eggs, sausages, vegetables and fruits are expected to help students overcome difficulties during the time that the city is applying the social distancing measures under the Prime Minister's directive. * In Hanoi, the Hanoi Capital Command launched its "0 VND Stall" program in Trung Van, Xuan Phuong and… Read full this story

Military units continue supporting pandemic-affected people have 288 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.