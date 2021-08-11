Military units and localities active in COVID-19 fight

A delegation of Military Region 5 (MR5), led by its Deputy Commander Major General Nguyen Dinh Tien, on August 10, had a working session with the Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Khanh Hoa province, the provincial Military Command, and other military units in the region. Concluding the event, Major General Nguyen Dinh Tien asked the Khanh Hoa provincial Military Command and the regional military units to closely coordinate with relevant agencies and units to make timely recommendations to higher levels and map out concrete plans to thoroughly prepare personnel, vehicles, medical supplies and equipment for the fight against COVID-19. Also, the command and units should make good preparations for putting field hospitals into operation whenever required. * The same day, the Dak Lak provincial Border Guard Command, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the province, Thien Tam 47 charity group, and other benefactors presented 29 gift packages, worth nearly VND 400,000, to needy households in Village 8, Ia R've commune, Ea Sup district, Dak Lak. The gifts include cash, rice, instant noodles, cooking oil, fish sauce and others. In addition, the units provided 130 T-shirts, 500 kilograms of vegetables and fruits, 500 bottles of fresh water, 100… Read full this story

