Military force to provide essential goods to people during 2-week social distancing

A change in the strategy to deal with the pandemic required HCM City firms forced to close down due to lack of workers Việt Nam sees second day with daily increase surpassing 10,000 cases Hà Nội extends lockdown until September 6 amid complicated COVID-19 situation HCM City to begin strict lockdown from Monday, military forces to help supply food to people HCM City will provide food, medicine and essential goods for people at home under new social distancing regulations in HCM City. Photo tphcm.chinhphu.vn/ HCM CITY — The military force will establish rapid reaction teams to provide food, medicines and essential goods for people in HCM City beginning on Monday (August 23), according to Senior Lieutenant General Võ Minh Lương, head of the Government’s Special Working Group and Deputy Minister of National Defence. The teams will work with the city's War Veterans' Association, Women Veterans’ Association, Women’s Union and the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union to carry out food delivery and supervise locked-down and quarantine areas. Lương has asked military and police forces, Government agencies and the trade and industry sector to work together to ensure food and essential goods for the city's people in the next two weeks. Phạm Thị Thắng, vice chairwoman of the city People's Committee, said the city has assessed the nutritional value of food and specific quantity and kinds… Read full this story

