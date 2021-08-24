On August 23, Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang and Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh led a delegation to visit and encourage front-line medical personnel at Field Hospital for Infectious Diseases No.5D in Ho Chi Minh City. According to the hospital's Director Senior Colonel Nguyen Van Chinh, the hospital has over 350 doctors and medical staff with 1,000 beds which can be extended to 1,500 to 2,000 beds. From August 5 to 23, it received and treated 1,003 COVID-19 patients, of whom 353 were discharged from the hospital. Having heard reports from the hospital's director, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh praised the military in general and the medical force in particular, emphasizing that the Ministry of National Defense has actively implemented and mobilized reinforced medical personnel to Ho Chi Minh City for the COVID-19 fight. The Deputy Prime Minister directed troops to complete their assigned tasks while ensuring COVID-19 prevention and control, in order to minimize infection risk in the coming time, amid the complicated developments of the pandemic. He expressed his hope that with the high determination and the MND's drastic directions, they would win the COVID-19 enemy. During the inspection, on behalf of the Central Military… Read full this story

Military doctors and medical personnel determined to combat COVID-19 pandemic have 262 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.