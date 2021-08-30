Military Division 370 offers support to HCM City, one more field hospital opens

Phước Lộc COVID-19 field hospital opens on Monday in Nhà Bè District, HCM City. Photo from the Ministry of Health HCM CITY — Lieutenant General Ngô Minh Tiến has ordered Military Division 370 to strictly implement pandemic prevention measures and speed up vaccinations for soldiers to help HCM City in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. Tiến, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army, led a delegation on Monday to inspect pandemic prevention measures at Division 370. All officers, employees and soldiers of Division 370 have completed tasks and cooperated with forces in the city, a report from the division said. The division has donated 290 gifts, including food and vegetables, worth a total of VNĐ100 million (US$4,375) to poor and disadvantaged families, and has sent forces to work at checkpoints and locked-down areas in the city. It has also offered 129 gifts worth a total of VNĐ110 million for families of officers, soldiers and defence officers in the division who have financial problems. Lieutenant General Ngô Minh Tiến praised the results achieved by the division's officers, employees and soldiers. Field hospital opens Another field hospital for COVID treatment, set up by the Ministry of Public Security, opened on Monday in HCM City's Nhà Bè District, according to the Ministry of Public… Read full this story

