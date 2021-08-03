Mekong-US Partnership meeting stresses cooperation on sustainable development

Foreign ministers of the five Mekong countries and the US participate in the second ministerial level Mekong-US Partnership (MUSP) meeting held on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has attended the second ministerial level Mekong-US Partnership (MUSP) held virtually on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Prak Sokhon and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It is part of the ongoing ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting which opened on Monday. Sơn stressed Việt Nam puts great emphasis on cooperation between Mekong partner countries towards sustainable development. He also welcomed the contributions of MUSP in helping the Mekong member nations deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and in building the ASEAN Community. Sơn underlined four priority areas. These include speeding up COVID-19 vaccinations, accelerating vaccine production, and enhancing public health responses; improving adaptability of the lower Mekong region to climate change and increasing cooperation on transboundary water management; expanding cooperation in infrastructure development; and working together on creating stronger digital economies and developing clean energy. He also proposed a Mekong-US senior leaders meeting to boost dialogue and policy consultation to aid sustainable development in the region…. Read full this story

