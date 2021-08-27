A monochrome photo by photographer Đinh Công Tâm from Sóc Trăng Province won the gold medal of the Mekong Delta Regional Art Photo Festival 2020. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists BẠC LIÊU — An art photo festival showcasing the beauty of the landscape and local people of the Mekong Delta is calling for entries from photographers living in the region. The 36th Mekong Delta Regional Art Photo Festival 2021 will be jointly organised by the Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists and the Union of Literary and Art Associations of the southern province of Bạc Liêu. According to the organising board, the event is part of the celebration of national major holidays and achievements of both the nation and the Mekong Delta region and maintains exchanges in artistic activities within provinces and cities in the region. Themed Mekong Delta – Integration and Development, the art photo festival is open to all professional and amateur photographers living and working in the Mekong Delta region, including 13 provinces and cities: An Giang, Bạc Liêu, Bến Tre, Cà Mau, Cần Thơ, Đồng Tháp, Hậu Giang, Kiên Giang, Long An, Sóc Trăng, Tiền Giang, Trà Vinh and Vĩnh Long. Entries are accepted in all genres of photography such as landscape, portrait and… Read full this story

Mekong Delta photo festival opens for entrants have 263 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.