Mekong Delta authorities step in to help farmers sell their crops as traders play truant

A fish processing plant in Đồng Tháp Province. Mekong Delta provinces are working on ways to help farmers sell their harvest amid the lack of transport due to COVID-19. – VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh HCM CITY – Authorities in Mekong Delta provinces are helping farmers sell their harvests after they were found struggling amid COVID-19 transport and movement restrictions. Farmers usually sell their crops and seafood to traders at the farm, but with the restrictions currently in place, the latter are not turning up. Nguyễn Minh Phồi, head of a co-operative group in Cà Mau Province, said though the prices of seafood have been dropping by tens of thousands of đồng per kilogramme, farmers are struggling to sell them. Many could incur heavy losses, he said. Trần Văn Hiền, a crab farmer in the province's Năm Căn District, told Người Lao Động (The Labourer) newspaper that though prices have never been this low before, traders are not visiting farms to buy. Even the few who turn up only buy small quantities since they are concerned about selling them. If the situation is not resolved, farmers would not be able to invest in a new crop, he warned. Ngô Minh Nguyên, a…

